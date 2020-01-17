Stefanik Tapped as Campaign Chair for Trump Campaign After Defending POTUS in Impeachment Hearings

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) made headlines during House Democrats’ impeachment hearings for her defense of President Donald Trump’s actions.

Now, Trump’s re-election campaign has picked her to be an honorary campaign chair in New York State, the Times Union reports.

According to the Times Union, New York Reps. Lee Zeldin, Peter King, and Tom Reed have also been named honorary campaign chairs.

In a statement, Stefanik said the president’s agenda enjoys “historic” support in her district.

“President Trump’s agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across upstate New York.”

“I’m looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s record of results will win handily over far-left radical resistance in November,” she added. – READ MORE