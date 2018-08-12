Staring Down Indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins Suspends His Campaign

In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his re-election bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.

Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying his will suspend his campaign and fill out the rest of his term.

Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he passed inside information about a biotechnology company to family members so they could profit from illicit trades. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress,” the statement said. – READ MORE

MSNBC and CNN collectively gave nearly 5 hours more coverage to a Republican’s arrest and indictment Wednesday than they gave to then-Rep. Chaka Fattah (D., Penn.) after he was indicted by the Department of Justice on similar charges, a Washington Free Beacon analysis shows.

The two networks spent over five hours combined covering Rep. Chris Collins’ (R., N.Y.) FBI arrest and indictment for securities fraud Wednesday. That is 17 times the combined coverage they gave to Fattah–19 minutes–on the day he was indicted by the Department of Justice for charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering in 2015.

News broke Wednesday morning that Collins had been arrested and was being indicted for securities fraud. In addition to the indictment, Collins’ son and the father of his son’s fiancée were indicted on charges related to insider trading. Collins’ indictment was related to the Australian biotechnology company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, a company for which he served on the board of directors.

In response to Collins’ arrest and indictment, CNN and MSNBC heavily covered developments throughout the day from the 9 a.m. hour through the 11 p.m. hour. A Free Beacon analysis calculated that CNN spent 2 hours and 33 minutes talking about Collins compared to MSNBC’s 2 hours and 56 minutes covering him. The calculations do not include Collins’ press conference or U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman’s press conference, which were both shown on MSNBC and CNN.- READ MORE

