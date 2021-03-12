Stanford Medical Professor Insists COVID Lockdowns “Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years”

Dr. Scott Atlas isn’t the only Stanfordite to embrace the principles of the Great Barrington Declaration. The former advisor to President Trump delivered a final address yesterday that summed up his criticisms of the US COVID-19 response, particularly the draconian lockdowns that destroyed millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of small businesses.

In his speech, Dr. Atlas warned that the response to COVID-19 in the US has underscored a lack of diverse viewpoints on American college campuses and in the American mainstream press.

First, I have been shocked at the enormous power of the government, to unilaterally decree, to simply close businesses and schools by edict, restrict personal movement, mandate behavior, and eliminate our most basic freedoms, without any end and little accountability. Second, I remain surprised at the acceptance by the American people of draconian rules, restrictions, and unprecedented mandates, even those that are arbitrary, destructive, and wholly unscientific. This crisis has also exposed what we all have known existed, but we have tolerated for years: the overt bias of the media, the lack of diverse viewpoints on campuses, the absence of neutrality in big tech controlling social media, and now more visibly than ever, the intrusion of politics into science. Ultimately, the freedom to seek and state the truth is at risk here in the United States.

Well, as it turns out, Dr. Atlas isn’t alone. In a recent email interview with Newsweek, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at the medical school, warned that the lockdowns would be remembered as the “biggest public health mistake we’ve ever made…the harm to people is catastrophic.” Bhattacharya was one of the co-authors, along with Dr. Atlas, of the Great Barrington Declaration. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --