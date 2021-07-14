Staffers refuse COVID vaccine at scores of NY nursing homes

An alarmingly low number of New York City nursing home staffers have been vaccinated for COVID-19, despite the danger the virus poses to elderly residents, a Post review of state Health Department data reveal.

More than six months into New York’s vaccination campaign, nearly a third of workers at the city’s elder care facilities have still not gotten a jab – and at 16 of the city’s homes less than half are vaccinated, state Health Department records reveal.

The biggest resistance was at the 280-bed Linden Nursing home in Brooklyn, where just 33% of staffers were vaccinated, well below the 60% inoculation rate for its residents. And that low number is an improvement from the 25% staff vaccination rate in May.

“Those low vaccination rates for nursing home staff are absolutely insane,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim, who chairs the State Assembly’s Aging Committee. “They had access to the vaccine before any of us. There should be a requirement for anybody working in these facilities to be vaccinated.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --