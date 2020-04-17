Stacey Abrams Says She Would Make ‘an Excellent’ Running Mate for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is beginning his search for a running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

And, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams thinks she would make an “excellent” running mate for Biden.

“I would be honored,” Abrams said when asked if she would be willing to be Biden’s running mate during an interview with Elle Magazine. “I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities.”

She continued, “I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.” – READ MORE

