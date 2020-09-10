Stabbing Suspect Who Felt ‘Need’ To Kill ‘A White Male’ Allegedly Kills White Cellmate; Mother Speaks Out

Nineteen-year-old inmate Jayvon Hatchett, the suspect in a racially-charged stabbing last month, is now the suspect in the brutal beating death of Eddie Nelson Jr., the teen’s cellmate.

On August 25, Hatchett allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old white male in an unprovoked attack at an AutoZone in Columbus, Georgia. Hatchett, who is black, targeted the victim, a store employee, because of his white skin, WRBL reported, telling police he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality” on social media.

Eddie Nelson Jr., 39, was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after he was allegedly beaten to death at the Muscogee County Jail by Hatchett. According to WTVM, Nelson had been in jail since August 26, after he was charged with violating probation and failing to register as a sex offender.

“I have a question for the Sheriff. Why?” Nelson’s mother told WLTZ First News. “Why did you put my son and that other man in there together? Why? Can you answer me that? I lost a son because of y’all’s negligence.”

“If this mentally imbalanced individual had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan, they would not have put him in a cell with a black person,” said attorney Craig Jones, who is representing the family, the news station reported. – READ MORE

