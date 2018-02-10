Sports Writers Lashed Out At Tony Dungy For Celebrating Christianity, But The Coach Wasn’t Going To Back Down

witter users berated former NFL coach Tony Dungy for celebrating Christianity on Twitter and got more of a holy smack down than they bargained for.

The Twitter users, including two sports writers, called Dungy out for a tweet congratulating the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday on their Super Bowl win. Quarterback Nick Foles “told me last week that he felt the Lord had him in Philadelphia for a special moment and he played like it tonight,” the tweet said.

Negative response to the tweet sparked a firestorm on Twitter, with sports writers such as The Big Lead’s Kyle Koster and writer Stephanie Stradley, who criticized Dungy for talking about Christianity and the Holy Spirit amid sports analysis.

NBC pays me to express my opinion. And it was my opinion that Nick Foles would play well because his Christian faith would allow him to to play with confidence. And that he’s a good QB. I think I was right on both counts. https://t.co/4HOfXt78UZ — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 6, 2018

Why would you find it hard to believe that the Holy Spirit could speak to Nick Foles just as much as a coach could speak to him? If he credited a coach for saying “Stay calm and be confident” that’s good. But if he tells me Christ says that to him I shouldn’t report it??? https://t.co/I7P4IU26GH — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 6, 2018

Stradley chimed in with follow-up criticism aimed at Dungy, tweeting: “I’m just not wanting it as a part of football analysis. Humans are not the Holy Spirit.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led his team to victory in Super Bowl 52 Sunday night.

But he knew all along where his strength truly came from.

But Foles, a diehard Christian, knew who to thank first after receiving the honors.

“Unbelievable,” Foles said, holding his young daughter. “All the glory to God.”- READ MORE