Sports Store Closing After Refusing To Sell Nike Products Because Of Colin Kaepernick

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” seems to have had a profound effect on one Colorado Springs sports store owner.

Stephen Martin decided to stop selling Nike products after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began his protest of the national anthem. Now, his store is closing.

Martin, who owns Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, “canceled an autograph signing with Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall after Marshall joined the ranks of protesting players, The Washington Post reported. He began posting thousands of pictures of American servicemen and women and veterans, and stopped selling Nike products after Kaepernick became the face of the company.

“Being a sports store without Nike is like being a gas station without gas,” joked an interview with the Post.

To be fair, Martin may have been in this situation even if he still sole Nike products, as the mall containing his store is one of many losing business. The Sears will close soon, the Post reported, and a nearby Dick’s Sporting Good takes Martin’s business.

After Kaepernick received the Nike contract, Martin closed his shop for the day and reopened the next with signs plastered around the store reading, “ALL NIKE 1/2 PRICE. ‘JUST DOING IT,’” according to the Post. He also stopped ordering from the sports merchandiser. – READ MORE