Special Counsel Spokesman: Mueller Never Drafted Indictment of Trump

A spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller has denied a claim in Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff’s new book that says Mueller drafted an indictment of President Donald Trump during his Russia investigation.

According to an early copy of the book, titled Siege: Trump Under Fire, obtained by the Guardian, Wolff writes that Mueller drew up an indictment of Trump that named three counts of obstruction of justice. The document sat on Mueller’s desk for a full year before the Special Counsel decided not to press the issue, Wolff writes. Wolff claims his findings are “based on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel.”

Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr, flatly denied the claim, telling the Guardian: “The documents that you’ve described do not exist.”

Wolff’s book is set for release on June 4, and the draft indictment is one of its central set pieces, the Guardian reports. – READ MORE

