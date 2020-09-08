Spain Uses Helicopter To Crackdown On Beachgoers (VIDEO)

New footage, published on social media, shows Spain’s Civil Guard flying a helicopter over popular Spanish beaches, ordering locals and tourists, over a loudspeaker, to exit the area amid new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge.

The helicopter, spotted over the coastline on Palma Beach and Calvia Beach on Majorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, on Saturday, could be heard instructing beachgoers to leave the area.

🚁 Sinceramente me parece espeluznante .. Mallorca. España 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/2DAVGRNrLw — Noelia de Trastámara (@N_Trastamara) September 5, 2020

Social media users described the video as “creepy,” others said: “We are in the police and oppressive state without realizing it. Monitoring the population with helicopters instead of monitoring the drain of our borders or the real criminals. We are left with a precious dictatorship.”

Another user said, “Hitler would be proud. Total state control. Extreme authoritarian govt machine turned against the people who it extracts resources from to fund the heli covid nazi regime.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --