Sounds Like Christine Ford is Chickening Out of Appearing at Thursday’s Kavanaugh Hearing in D.C.

“In new letter from Dr Ford’s Attorney to the Judiciary Committee, they again object to having outside counsel ask the questions for republicans at Thursday’s hearing, and ask for the name and resume of who that person will be. This does not appear to be a done deal.” — Thorp

Translation? Ford may not even show up at the Thursday hearing. Why else would her attorney — who also represents Andrew McCabe — still be jockeying at this point with lawmakers?

Or Sen. Dianne Feinstein is making sure she doesn’t show up.

The last thing the Democrats need is another crackpot like Nancy Pelosi in front of a mic on national television.

If true, it was all just a side show to ruin Kavanaugh and Feinstein should be investigated.

