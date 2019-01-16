Sorry, haters! Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence praises Trump’s White House fast food: ‘It was awesome!’ (VIDEO)

Clemson Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence gushed that a meal consisting of fast food — which was held at the White House Monday — absolutely hit the spot.

Trump hosted Lawrence and the rest of the team at the White House Monday night to celebrate their 44-16 win over Alabama in the national championship game on Jan. 7, according to TMZ Sports.

Though Trump received backlash on the internet for serving fast food at the White House, the players apparently didn’t seem to mind.

The menu — which Trump personally purchased — included fast food offerings from Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, and more.

The president opted to serve fast food for the event and indicated that the partial government shutdown had something to do with the decision.