Sony wants to introduce a bisexual Spider-Man with a boyfriend in an upcoming movie

Sony wants to break ground by introducing a bisexual Spider-Man in an upcoming movie, sources reportedly told We Got This Covered.

Tom Holland, who currently plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has lobbied for a gay Spider-Man in the past, and now it appears that his wishes are that much closer to becoming a reality.

The entertainment blog reported that sources have informed them that Sony “is developing a live-action ‘Spider-Verse’ movie” that would “unite Holland with his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.”

The report said that the studio “is particularly keen on getting Garfield back, as they want to portray his version of the hero as bisexual and give him a boyfriend in the film.”

Garfield played the lead in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2012 and 2014, respectively, before Holland signed on to play the hero in a series reboot. – READ MORE

