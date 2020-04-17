Some coronavirus stimulus checks were deposited into wrong bank accounts

Some Americans say they haven’t gotten their coronavirus stimulus checks because the feds sent the money to the wrong bank accounts

Several taxpayers tried to check the status of their payments on the Internal Revenue Service’s website only to discover the agency put the money in accounts they didn’t recognize or no longer use.

“My stimulus got sent to the wrong account and it won’t let me update it despite you guys saying we could. I guess I’ll just get evicted,” one Twitter user griped to the IRS on Wednesday.

“You sent my check to the wrong account number!” Lydia Cooper tweeted Thursday morning. “I’ve had my account for years. Bank says there’s nothing they can do.”

The problem appeared when people logged into the IRS’s “Get My Payment” app, which encountered glitches Wednesday as millions of Americans waited for their share of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed last month – READ MORE

