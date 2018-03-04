Snowflake Squatter: 32-Year-Old Refuses to Leave Dorm Room

At first glance, Lisa S. Palmer’s dorm room at Hunter College in Manhattan looks like that of any busy college student. There’s an unmade bed, a Hello Kitty wastebasket, an unfashionable-but-sturdy wooden desk with a lava lamp and a bag from NYC’s iconic Strand bookstore perched atop an unwieldy stack of papers.

It’s only when you examine the individual in the picture of Palmer’s dorm room that you realize something a bit off — namely, Palmer. She seems a bit old for the dorms. And she is, at 32. She’s also not actually a student at Hunter, having not attended classes for almost two years now.

However, she still refuses to leave Room E579 at the school’s 425 E. 25th St. dormitory, despite $94,000 (no, I didn’t misplace that comma or add a zero) in unpaid housing fees. Now, according to the New York Post, a lawsuit seeks to remove the snowflake squatter from her dorm room.

The Delaware native first enrolled at Hunter in 2010 after leaving St. John’s University in Queens. But she didn’t enroll for the Fall 2016 semester after a dispute over her tuition and housing bill.

Now, a lawsuit claims, she’s “racked up a staggering $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges on account of her continued occupancy, all the while ignoring Hunter College’s service of additional vacate notices.” The dorms, according to the school’s website, are only for enrolled students who maintain a certain GPA. – READ MORE

