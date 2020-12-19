SICK: Chicago Hospital halts COVID vaccinations after multiple workers have adverse reactions

A north suburban hospital near Chicago is temporarily pausing coronavirus vaccinations after four workers reported feeling adverse reactions.

Since Thursday, four team members at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville experienced reactions shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heartrates, the hospital said in a statement.

Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. (Advocate Condell Medical Center)

Three of the team members are now home and doing well, the hospital said. One employee is receiving additional treatment.

Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital said it is temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions. READ MORE:

