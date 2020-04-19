Shocking Report Shows Half The Homeless At Boston Shelter Tested Positive For COVID-19: And None Had Symptoms

Researchers and clinicians who have ‘experimented’ with random mass testing for COVID-19 have made some pretty amazing – and amazingly depressing – discoveries. Yesterday, we shared a report about one sweeping antibody testing regime set up by researchers in Santa Clara County in California.

The study found that the estimated level of novel coronavirus penetration in the county was “50-80% higher” than what had been recorded.

If that isn’t enough to terrify every day trader who ratcheted up their exposure heading into the weekend, a news story about another surprising discovery – this time on the East Coast – has just come to our attention.

After a cluster of cases involving residents of a South Boston homeless shelter, Massachusetts public health officials tested every resident of the Pine Street shelter in Boston’s South End.

The results have garnered the attention of the CDC, which is “actively investigating the situation,” according to Boston 25 News.

The CDC is now “actively looking into” into universal COVID-19 testing at Pine Street Inn homeless shelter.

The broad-scale testing took place at the shelter in Boston’s South End a week and a half ago because of a small cluster of cases there.

Of the 397 people tested, 146 people tested positive. Not a single one had any symptoms.

“It was like a double knockout punch. The number of positives was shocking, but the fact that 100 percent of the positives had no symptoms was equally shocking,” said Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, which provides medical care at the city’s shelters.

O’Connell said that the findings have changed the future of COVID-19 screenings at Boston’s homeless shelters.

The big takeaway, if you couldn’t tell, is that a pattern is developing here: When mass testing is conducting, a shocking number of new cases are being identified, and – what’s even more surprising – often none of them even show any symptoms/. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --