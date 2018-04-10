True Pundit

SHOCK PHOTO: Tech Giant Zuckerberg Needed a Booster Seat to Testify on Capitol Hill

Nothing screams billionaire like an adult high chair.

Lord help us.

Half of the feckless U.S. Senate showed up to question meet Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

But it turned out that the elected officials just kissed his ass instead, which was using a booster seat to make him seem taller in front of the media and Senate.

The leader of the tech universe in a high chair fit for a giant.

Sources said he did not bring a sippy cup.

