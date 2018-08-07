SHOCK: Dead Baby Found on Plane

“BREAKING Dead baby found on plane at @lgairport — @AmericanAir says: We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional details.”

BREAKING Dead baby found on plane at @lgairport — @AmericanAir says: We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional details. — Tony Gatto (@gattotony) August 7, 2018

This story is developing.