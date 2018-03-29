Shock Claim: Cambridge Analytica Employee Found Dead After ‘Deal Went Sour’

Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower who claims that the project he led resulted in the company’s unethical use of Facebook data to help elect Donald Trump, made a series of shocking claims in front of a British parliamentary committee on Monday. Among allegations of “anti-Islamic” campaigns and hacking, Wylie said that his predecessor may have been “poisoned” after a “deal went sour.”

In his testimony, Wylie said that CA’s elections chief Dan Muresan was found dead in a hotel room in Kenya in 2012 while working with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign. Wylie said he’d heard Muresan was murdered.

“Cambridge Analytica was working with Kenyan politicians, but because in a lot of African countries if a deal goes wrong you pay for it,” said Wylie, the Daily Mail reports.

“Dan was my predecessor….what I heard was that he was working on some kind of deal of some sort — I’m not sure what,” he said. “The deal went sour. People suspected he was poisoned in his hotel room. I also heard that the police had got bribed not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours. That is what I was told — I was not there so I speak to the veracity of it.” – READ MORE

