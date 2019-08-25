SHOCK: Andrew Luck Retires

In a shocking development, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night, saying constant injuries have taken away his love for the game.

Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, had met with Colts owner Jim Irsay earlier to tell him of the decision.

The Colts played their third preseason game Saturday night in Indianapolis against the Chicago Bears. Luck already had been ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury, but he was seen on the sideline, laughing and conversing with teammates.

After the game, Luck announced the retirement decision during an impromptu news conference; he said an official announcement wasn’t planned until Sunday afternoon but changed course once news broke during the preseason game.

"I've been stuck in this process," he said, stopping several times to overcome his emotions. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football."