Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill Requiring Mexico to Pay for Border Wall, ‘Make America Better’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-tx) Introduced A Bill Without Much Fanfare In December That Would Block Taxpayer Funding For A Border Wall On The U.s./mexico Border And Instead Would Require Mexico To Foot The Bill.

H.R.7332, or the Protect American Taxpayers and Secure Border Act, does nothing specific to secure the border. The bill states:

No taxpayer funds may be obligated or expended to build a wall or barrier intended to impede travel between Mexico and the United States.

Any wall or barrier described in subsection (a) that is proposed to be built shall be paid for using funds provided by the Government of Mexico.

Securing The Southern Border —The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take such actions as may be necessary to secure the southern border by making maximum effective utilization of technology and improved training of U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents and officers.