Sex Trafficking Survivor Challenges Jack Dorsey On Heels Of Bombshell Lawsuit: ‘How Do You Sleep At Night’

Twitter was hit with a bombshell lawsuit last week alleging that a young boy who was solicited and recruited for sex trafficking had to endure his own sexual abuse material being promoted on Twitter, even after attempts were made to remove the content.

Sex trafficking survivor and advocate Eliza Bleu, who has worked with the boy (dubbed as “John Doe” for anonymity) has challenged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the wake of the suit.

“John Doe serves as a voice for countless victims and survivors in the United States and around the world,” Bleu told The Daily Wire in a statement sent via email. “Most of the children being abused cannot report their abuse to Twitter. Big tech has shown consistently that they are unwilling to remove the child sexual abuse material and human trafficking from their platforms at scale. So, much as we have seen in times past, it takes brave survivors stepping forward to create change.”

“John Doe is that survivor in this case,” the advocate asserted. “His bravery will have a positive impact on the Internet forever. He is a fighter. A young man wise beyond his years willing to take on big tech.”

Bleu said she “used to think of Jack and the folks at Twitter corporate as people that I could trust.”

“I thought that Twitter cared about vulnerable populations,” she said. “I thought that Twitter cared about survivors. I changed my mind after hearing the details of John Doe’s story. I haven’t stopped fighting since.”

Bleu, who is followed by Dorsey on Twitter, challenged the founder via direct message, though she says that she has yet to get a response from the Big Tech leader.

“I have a question I’ve been meaning to ask you for a few months,” Bleu wrote to Dorsey. “How do you sleep at night knowing a portion of your profits are coming from child abuse on Twitter? And you stay silent,” she accused.\- READ MORE

