Entertainment TV
Service dog meets Pluto at Disney World in adorable viral video
A service dog had a magical experience on a recent trip to Walt Disney World after meeting his favorite character, Pluto, and video of the encounter has gone viral.
MAGICAL MEET UP! A service dog meeting Pluto at Walt Disney World will give you all the feels! ❤️🐶 https://t.co/NW50zHCOmZ pic.twitter.com/0knCqFWvUU
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 22, 2018
Atlas, a Golden Retriever, accompanied his 22-year-old owner Julian Gavino on their weekly visit to the theme park Friday night. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Fox News