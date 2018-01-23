Service dog meets Pluto at Disney World in adorable viral video

A service dog had a magical experience on a recent trip to Walt Disney World after meeting his favorite character, Pluto, and video of the encounter has gone viral.

MAGICAL MEET UP! A service dog meeting Pluto at Walt Disney World will give you all the feels! ❤️🐶 https://t.co/NW50zHCOmZ pic.twitter.com/0knCqFWvUU — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 22, 2018

Atlas, a Golden Retriever, accompanied his 22-year-old owner Julian Gavino on their weekly visit to the theme park Friday night.

