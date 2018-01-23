True Pundit

Service dog meets Pluto at Disney World in adorable viral video

Posted on
A service dog had a magical experience on a recent trip to Walt Disney World after meeting his favorite character, Pluto, and video of the encounter has gone viral.

Atlas, a Golden Retriever, accompanied his 22-year-old owner Julian Gavino on their weekly visit to the theme park Friday night.  – READ MORE

