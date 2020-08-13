Senator Kennedy On Harris Becoming Biden’s VP Pick: She’s AOC ‘Without The Bartending Experience’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned voters on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was selected this week to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, is not the moderate that the media claims that she is.

“Kamala is my colleague, so I want to congratulate her. I think she is very personable,” Kennedy said. “She’s very smart, she’s very aggressive, and she’s very liberal. I think of Kamala, I would describe her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez but smarter and without the bartending experience. She’ll be a very formidable candidate.”

When asked if he viewed Biden-Harris as a “moderating influence” on the direction of the party, Kennedy responded, “No.” – READ MORE

