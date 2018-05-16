Senate votes to overturn FCC’s net neutrality repeal

The Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate the FCC’s net neutrality rules, passing a bill that has little chance of advancing in the House but offers net neutrality supporters and Democrats a political rallying point for the midterm elections.

Democrats were able to force Wednesday’s vote using an obscure legislative tool known as the Congressional Review Act (CRA). CRA bills allow Congress, with a majority vote in each chamber and the president’s signature, to overturn recent agency moves.

They argue that without the Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality regulations, which require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally, companies such as Verizon and Comcast will be free to discriminate against certain content or boost their partner websites.

The bill, which passed the Senate 52-47, will have a much harder time in the House, where Democrats would need 25 Republicans to cross the aisle in order to bring it up for a vote. – READ MORE

