Senate Panel Is Investigating Contents Of Hunter Biden’s Alleged Computer Drive

A Senate committee is trying to verify the contents of a computer hard drive purported to belong to Hunter Biden.

A spokesman for the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee said that a confidential source contacted the panel last month regarding the hard drive.

The New York Post reported earlier on Wednesday that the owner of a computer store in Delaware had provided the newspaper with documents from the hard drive.

Emails on the device purportedly show Hunter Biden discussing his work for Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy firm.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee (HSGAC) is attempting to validate the information from the hard drive, which was turned over to the panel last month by the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware.

“Although we consider communications sent to our whistleblower account confidential, given that the individual spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint,” an HSGAC spokesman told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We are in the process of attempting to validate the information he provided.”

Investigators for the committee met with the shop owner on Oct. 5, according to The New York Post.

The New York Post published a series of stories earlier on Wednesday from documents on the alleged Biden hard drive.

According to the newspaper, the repairman said that a person dropped off the computer for repair in April 2019 but never came to retrieve it.

Federal prosecutors issued a subpoena for the device in December 2019, according to the Post. The repairman said he made a copy of the hard drive before providing it to prosecutors and shared it with a lawyer for Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, who has conducted a private investigation into the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine, turned the contents of the device over to The Post on Sunday, according to the newspaper.

Steve Bannon, a former strategist for Donald Trump, also told The Post about the hard drive last month.

Bannon was indicted on Aug. 20 on fraud charges related to a fundraiser for a group that claimed to want to build a wall on the southern U.S. border.

Giuliani is also reportedly under investigation because of his ties to two businessmen he worked with to dig up dirt on the Bidens and Ukraine.

Giuliani, a personal lawyer for President Trump, also met in December 2019 with Arkady Derkach, a Ukrainian parliamentarian who has been sanctioned by the U.S. government because of his ties to the Russian government.

Emails from the computer, if verified, would provide new details about Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden had joined the board of directors of Burisma in April 2014. Joe Biden had just taken over as the Obama administration’s chief liaison to Ukraine following its Maidan Revolution.

Republicans, led by Giuliani, have alleged that Joe Biden intervened to help Burisma because of his son’s position with the company. Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, had been under investigation for bribery in the United Kingdom.

The elder Biden has denied discussing business with his son.

According to the Post, a Burisma executive named Vadym Pozharsky emailed Hunter Biden in December 2015 thanking him for an “opportunity” to meet Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign issued a statement on Wednesday saying that his calendar entries do not show a meeting with Pozharsky.

The computer repairman contacted the Senate committee a day after the panel released a report about Hunter Biden’s business activities, according to The Post.

The report, released on Sept. 23, cited a series of wire transfers from foreigners to bank accounts and businesses controlled by Hunter Biden and his business partners. Some of the transactions were flagged as suspicious by banking regulators, according to the Senate report.

One wire transfer was a $3.5 million transfer from Elena Baturina, a Russian billionaire whose husband was the mayor of Moscow through 2010.

Ye Jianming, the founder of CEFC China Energy Co., also wired hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden’s accounts, according to the Senate report. Ye has been linked to China Association for International Friendly Contacts (CAIFC), a front group for the People’s Liberation Army.

Republicans on the panel said that Biden’s foreign relationships posed a counterintelligence risk.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of HSGAC, said that the report of Hunter Biden’s computer drive “raises more questions that must be resolved.”

“There are so many red flags about the Biden family trying to cash in on the Vice President’s position that it can be hard to keep them straight,” he said in a statement provided to the DCNF.

“What we know for a fact is that Hunter Biden took millions of dollars from foreign nationals including, the wife of the former Mayor of Moscow, people tied to the Chinese Communist Party and other unsavory characters.”

“Joe Biden needs to finally come clean and tell the truth to the American people about all of these issues, and he needs to do it now.”