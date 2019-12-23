Senate Goes On Judge-Approval Binge, One In Every Four Circuit Court Judges Now Trump Appointee

Senate Republicans may not be in a hurry to schedule an impeachment trial — a feat made even more difficult by House Democrats’ refusal to release the articles of impeachment — but they’ve been pretty busy regardless. approving dozens of President Donald Trump’s nominees to various courts, largely remaking the American judicial system.

The Washington Post reports that a staggering 25% of circuit court judges — one in four people on the bench — are now Trump appointees, cementing the President’s legacy, and making good on one of Trump’s top campaign promises.

“When Trump took office, nine of the nation’s 13 circuit courts were dominated by Democratic appointees. Now, seven of them have Republican majorities,” the New York Post reports. “Trump has had 50 of his circuit-court judges confirmed — far more than any other recent president at this point in their first terms. President Barack Obama managed just half that number, 25, in the same time frame.”

“Altogether,” the outlet continues, “187 Trump-nominated federal judges have been confirmed by the Senate — outpacing the 169 new judges named by George W. Bush and the 166 brought on board by Bill Clinton in their first three years.” – READ MORE