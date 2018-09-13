Senate Democrats Refer Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI for investigation

Senate Democrats have referred a letter concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI for investigation.

“This matter has been referred to the FBI for investigation,” Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat and a member of the Judiciary Committee, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday about the letter.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that the letter had been referred to the FBI for investigation.

The letter has been the subject of days of intrigue on Capitol Hill but the contents of it have not been publicly disclosed by senators who have seen the document.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has refused to answer multiple questions about the letter over the past two days. READ MORE:

