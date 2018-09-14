    True Pundit

    Senate committee vote on Kavanaugh delayed until next week

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is delaying a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until next week.

    Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said at the start of a committee business meeting on Thursday that Kavanaugh’s nomination would be held over.

    “[We’re] holding over the nomination of Kavanaugh,” Grassley said.

    The committee voted 11-10, along party lines, to hold a vote at 1:45 p.m. next Thursday.

    The move was widely expected. Under committee rules, any one member can delay a nomination the first time it appears on the panel’s agenda, as Kavanaugh’s nomination was on Thursday. – READ MORE

     

