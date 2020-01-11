Sen. Dianne Feinstein to Pelosi: If We’re Doing This, Send the Impeachment Articles to the Senate

The number of Democratic senators who are calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate is so the chamber can move forward with its impeachment trial is increasing.

On Wednesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined the group, and questioned what holding onto them will accomplish.

“If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” Feinstein said. “I don’t see what good delay does.”

Shortly after the Dec. 18 House vote to advance the articles of impeachment, Pelosi announced that she would withhold the articles until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) detailed the procedure for the trial.