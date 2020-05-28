Secretary of State Pompeo officially declares that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that Hong Kong is officially no longer autonomous from China following Beijing’s decision to impose a new national security law that outlaws “foreign interference” and pro-democracy demonstrations in the city.

BREAKING: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China. THIS IS HUGE pic.twitter.com/AI9LjHCmNa — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 27, 2020

“Beijing’s disastrous decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms and China’s own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-filed international treaty,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” he added. – READ MORE

