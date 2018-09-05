SECRETARY MATTIS NUKES WOODWARD ALLEGATIONS — ‘WHILE I GENERALLY ENJOY READING FICTION’

Defense Secretary James Mattis fired back on Tuesday, shooting down the alleged statements attributed to him in Bob Woodward’s new book about the Trump White House.

“We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” an “exasperated” Mattis supposedly told the president when asked why the United States was spending money to keep a presence in South Korea, according to an excerpt from “Fear,” published Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Statement from Secretary of Defense, James Mattis: pic.twitter.com/OneaxKCneV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

"The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence," Mattis said in a statement. "While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility."