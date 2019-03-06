Second HIV-Positive Patient Reported Cured, Giving Hope That Disease Will Soon Be History

A second individual suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) appears to have been cured, marking a major breakthrough in scientific advancement that could mean the elimination of the disease in the future.

Twelve years after doctors cured an HIV-positive patient for the first time, a second patient appears to be in “long-term remission,” giving hope to those afflicted with the disease that a cure is no longer a pipe dream.

The patient asked to remain anonymous and is referred to as the “London patient.” He received a bone-marrow transplant that appeared able to cure both his cancer and HIV.

“I never thought that there would be a cure during my lifetime,” the patient told The New York Times.

HIV is a virus spread through bodily fluids that attacks the immune system, specifically CD4 cells, according to HIV.gov. Over time, the virus renders the body unable to fend off infections and disease. HIV is largely spread through sexual intercourse and shared syringe use. Mothers can, however, spread the virus to their babies by breast feeding.

“This will inspire people that cure is not a dream,” virologist Annemarie Wensing told TheNYT. “It’s reachable.”

Wensing heads a consortium of European scientists who work with stem cells transplanted into patients with HIV in attempts to find a cure, according to TheNYT.

President Donald Trump also applauded the second reported cure in a Tuesday tweet.

“HIV Is Cured In 2nd Patient, Doctors Report.” @nytimes Such great news for so many. Tremendous progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019