Scores of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein’s death

Up to 30 women are expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while in federal custody before facing sex trafficking charges.

The hearing Tuesday morning was scheduled last week by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who presided over the case prosecutors brought against Epstein after the 66-year-old convicted felon was arrested on July 6.

The judge set the hearing after prosecutors asked that he scrap charges against Epstein since the defendant was dead. Berman said he would give prosecutors, Epstein lawyers and any victims a chance to speak.

“The public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of an indictment,” Berman said last week. – READ MORE