Scientists link vitamin D deficiencies to higher COVID-19 mortality rates

As the country continues to debate whether beaches and parks should be open during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study could potentially shine a light on how vitamin D might help the human body’s immune system in its fight against the coronavirus.

Scientists have known that vitamin D has numerous health benefits, including boosting your immune system. Studies have found that vitamin influences your body’s susceptibility to autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and the seasonal flu.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble compound not found in very many foods, but it can be absorbed through supplements. The major natural source of vitamin D is from ultraviolet rays when sunlight hits the skin and triggers vitamin D synthesis.

Researchers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Trust and the University of East Anglia in England found links between low levels of vitamin D and COVID-19 mortality rates, according to Science Alert.

“We believe, that we can advise vitamin D supplementation to protect against SARS-CoV2 infection,” the paper states.

The researchers analyzed vitamin D levels for 20 European nations. The scientists found that vitamin D levels are “severely low” in aging populations, especially in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. The scientists point out that these countries also suffered the highest coronavirus mortality rates. – READ MORE

