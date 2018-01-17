Scientist Believes Uncovered Chamber in Giza Pyramid Contains Throne Carved from Meteorite

One scientist believes that the recently discovered void in the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza may contain a throne based on Pyramid texts.

An international group of scientists recently came upon a 30 meter long space inside of the Pyramid, as reported by CNN in November.

According to Giulio Magli, a professor at Politencnico di Milano in Milano, Italy, research suggests the chamber may have been used to house funerary equipment.

“A recent exploration has shown the presence of a significant void in the pyramid of Khufu at Giza,” Magli wrote in his report. “A possible explanation of this space, interpreted as a chamber connected to the lower north channel and aimed to contain a specific funerary equipment is tentatively proposed.”

“According to the Pyramid Texts, this equipment might consist of an ‘Iron throne,’ actually a wooden throne endowed with meteoritic Iron sheets,” he continued.

The scientists apparently used the by-products of cosmic rays to reveal the newly discovered chamber inside of the 4,500 year old Egyptian structure. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The pyramid has long captured the human imagination, with people traveling far and wide to view the architectural wonders that spring up from the sands of Egypt.

But to see one of the biggest pyramids on the planet, Americans don’t need to leave the country – they can just travel to Tennessee and visit a Bass Pro Shops.

In 2015, Memphis’ 321-foot-tall “Great American Pyramid” reopened as a Bass Pro Shop megastore after being abandoned for roughly a decade. The 32-floor pyramid contains a hotel, an indoor swamp, and a bowling alley.

Some Memphis residents began calling it the “Tomb of Doom,” thanks to its financial struggles and a rumor that a crystal skull had been stored in the apex. According to myth, the skull had been disturbed, unleashing years of bad luck.