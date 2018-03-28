Schwarzenegger Compares the GOP to the Titanic

In an interview with CNN — of course — commentator Michael Smerconish brought up a past comment by Schwarzenegger in which the actor compared the Republican Party to the Titanic and said it was failing at the box office.

“Well, you know, I told the Republican Party at the Republican convention — it was like 10 years ago that they were dying at the box office,” Schwarzenegger said. “The reason why I said it was because their policies were such that they were not really including everybody.”

The actor said the GOP is dying because it is ignoring issues involving the environment, education and health care, which he theorized has lost the party scores of women voters.

“I see it like the Titanic,” he reiterated.

Schwarzenegger said the Democrats were not in a much better position, as they’ve gone too far to the Left for many average Americans. – READ MORE

