Schumer Trots Out Soros-Tied Legal Experts to Attack Kavanaugh

To attack the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought legal experts to a press conference on Tuesday in order to discredit the process. What Schumer did not mention is that all of his “experts” came from organizations with financial ties to liberal megadonor George Soros.

Schumer introduced three names: Kristine Lucius of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Daniel Goldberg of the Alliance for Justice, and Elliot Mincberg of the People for the American Way.

George Soros’s left-wing funding front, Open Society Foundations (OSF), has financial ties to all three organizations. – READ MORE

New details have emerged revealing that George Soros helped prop-up Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political career in an attempt to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress.

A former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s under-dog win in the Democratic primary was undoubtedly helped by online actors.

The New York Times writes that she was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly.

One member of the Soros-funded media, Cenk Uygur, also founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats — whose goal is to get Sanders-like politicians elected to Congress.

Uygur, a former Armenian genocide denier, was eventually forced out of the organization after old articles revealed some of his previous sexist comments, often referring to women in a derogatory way. – READ MORE

