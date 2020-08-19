Schumer in Convention Speech: ‘America, Donald Trump Has Quit on You’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appeared in front of the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday night for a live address delivered on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Like many of the other speakers that the Democrats have presented, Schumer went hard on Trump, saying that he has “diminished our greatness” and that Trump “even hid in a bunker.”

The New York senator told the nation, “Donald Trump has divided our country, diminished our greatness and demeaned everything that represents. He even hid in a bunker as Americans were tear-gassed and beaten.”

Schumer continued, “Millions are jobless, 170,000 Americans have died from COVID and Donald Trump says, ‘It is what it is.’ Presidents should never say, ‘It is what it is’.”

He added, “America, Donald Trump has quit on you. We need a president with dignity, integrity and the experience to lead us out of this crisis. A man with a steady hand and a big heart who will never, ever quit on America. That man is my friend Joe Biden.” – READ MORE

