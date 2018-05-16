School Bus Driver Arrested in Sex Assault of 4-Year-Old Girl, Other Children

A school bus driver has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident being investigated as a sexual assault of a 4-year-old special needs girl, and investigators believe there are other victims, Glendale police said Wednesday.

Denis Alcazar, 34, of Los Angeles was arrested on May 2, a week after a warrant was filed for him, on suspicion of false imprisonment and substantial sexual conduct with a child under 14, police said.

Glendale police began an investigation on Oct. 5, 2017, when they received a report about “inappropriate contact” between the alleged victim, who is a 4-year-old Glendale resident with special needs, and her school bus driver.

“She communicated with her parents the best that she could that something was going on that wasn’t right with a man that she knew,” Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

The incident took place on a school bus and is being investigated as a possible sexual assault, Suttles said.

The investigation led to another alleged victim in Bell Gardens. In that incident from five years ago, Alcazar allegedly sexually molested his girlfriend’s daughter while he babysat her, police said. The daughter was also 4 years old at the time.

