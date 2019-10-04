Schiff’s Push For Impeachment Gets ‘Disappointing’ ‘Setback’ After New Testimony

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) reportedly suffered a “disappointing” “setback” on Thursday in his efforts leading the Democrats’ push to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Former U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker on Thursday spent hours testifying with congressional investigators who are seeking to discover if he played any role in Trump’s efforts to obtain from Ukrainian officials information on the son of 2020 presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden Jr.,” Roll Call reported. “About two-and-a-half hours into Volker’s deposition, Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, emerged and told reporters that Schiff wanted to limit certain members from questioning Volker and that the California Democrat had barred State Department lawyers from participating in the closed briefing.”

NEW: per a source with knowledge of ongoing #Volker interview:

“The information provided by Amb. Volker so far does nothing to advance @RepAdamSchiff theory of the case. Volker’s testimony seems to be a disappointing event –and likely a setback–for the #impeachment effort.” — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 3, 2019

