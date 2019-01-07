Schiff: Trump cannot criticize language after turning my name into a profanity

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that President Trump “is not in a position to talk about language” because “no one has done more to debase the political sphere than Donald Trump.”

“I’m in a unique position to say this,” Schiff noted, “considering the president turned my name into a profanity.”

Trump in a November tweet labeled Schiff as “little Adam Schitt.”

Trump last week criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who just took office, after she said the new Democratic majority would “go in and impeach the motherf—er.”

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” Trump said Friday. – READ MORE