SCANDAL: Brett Kavanaugh’s 1982 Calendar Released; Grounded Three Weekends

Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Calendar From The Summer Of 1982 Has Been Released After Being Submitted To The Senate Judiciary Committee — And It Reveals An Active Summer, Though The Future Judge Was Grounded Three Weekends In A Row.

Kavanaugh submitted the calendar this week as evidence that he was not at a party of the kind referred to by Christine Blasey Ford in her accusations that he groped her drunkenly in the presence of others (all of whom have contradicted her claims).

Judge Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendar, submitted to Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/VxzMQvgxNE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018

The calendar indicates that Kavanaugh — then in high school — enjoyed sporting events, trips to the beach, and weightlifting. He was also grounded three weekends in a row in May 1982, for unexplained reasons, though he appears to have been permitted a furlough to attend his prom. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE