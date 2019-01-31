Scalise Lays It Out for Pelosi: Give ‘Credible Offer’ on Border Security or Possibly Face Another Shutdown (VIDEO)

As the clock ticks to avoid another partial government shutdown after February 15, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to start compromising on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and border security funding.

After passing a short-term spending bill on January 25 that reopened the government through February 15, both Democrats and Republicans are looking to avoid another shutdown. President Donald Trump said that if legislation doesn’t include border wall funds, another shutdown is “certainly an option.”

Appearing on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” Scalise said he’s looking for Pelosi to make a “credible offer.”

“Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn’t negotiate during the shutdown. OK, now the shutdown is over for the time being,” Scalise said. “Will she finally start being willing to put a dollar amount on the table, to say how much is she willing to put together to support securing the border?”

.@SteveScalise to Neil: It's going to take at least 5 and a half billion dollars to secure the border, what's Nancy Pelosi willing to put on the table? pic.twitter.com/1G9fG9mhEr — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) January 29, 2019