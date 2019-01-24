Sarah Silverman: Trans Troops ‘More’ Heroic Than Rest of Military

Actress Sarah Silverman declared Tuesday that transgender military members are actually “more” heroic than others serving their nation.

“Are you fucking kidding me?! 2) what other horrible thing is this news a decoy for at the expense of our heroes – our trans military are heroes like the rest — more so —because they have to deal with this shit from people whose lives & way of life they are protecting,” Sarah Silverman said.

This outburst was in response to the Supreme Court allowing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops serving the military Tuesday.

Silverman has a history of unhinged and angry social media postings. During the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, she openly wished for the president to be “violated.”- READ MORE