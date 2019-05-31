Sarah Sanders Wrecks Lone Wolf Amash for Impeachment Calls: Not ‘Worth the Time of the White House’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is crushing Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) for his repetitive calls for President Donald Trump’simpeachment.

Amash became the lone wolf within his party to put his foot down that the president engaged in impeachable conduct following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report — which he has since doubled down on — while also going after Attorney General William Barr in a tweetstorm for allegedly “deliberately” misrepresenting special counsel’s report.

.@PressSec: “I don’t think Congressman Amash is worth the time of the White House.” pic.twitter.com/rNlcCuz0Yo — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2019

When confronted by reporters outside the White House on Wednesday about Amash’s calls for Trump to be impeached, Sanders said she doesn’t “think Congressman Amash is worth the time of the White House.” – READ MORE