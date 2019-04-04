Sarah Sanders Rips Democrats for Continued ‘Political Games’: They’re a ‘Sad Excuse for a Political Party’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Democrats’ recent behavior in an interview on Thursday morning. During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Sanders responded to Democrats’ continued push to find evidence of collusion or obstruction.
“I think it’s the same one we’ve had all along,” Sanders said. “I think Democrats continue to show day in and day out that they’re nothing but sore losers.”
She claimed that while President Donald Trump has been able to accomplish his goals, the Democratic party focuses on issues that don’t matter – READ MORE