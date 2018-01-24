Sarah Sanders Denies Ivanka Trump is Planning John Kelly Replacement, Says He’s in ‘For the Long Haul’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday shot down a magazine’s story from the previous day that President Donald Trump called chief of staff John Kelly a “nut job” and that Trump’s daughter Ivanka is heading up a search to replace him.

“Look, I would not use Vanity Fair for much other than a coaster. I don’t think that it is a reliable source of information and certainly not on this topic,” Sanders said on Fox & Friends. “As chief of staff Kelly has said himself, as the president has stated, they both plan on being here for the long haul and doing it together.”

.@PressSec shoots down report that WH Chief of Staff Kelly is on his way out pic.twitter.com/fMvtnYaxyt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 23, 2018

Citing “two prominent Republicans in frequent contact with the White House,” Vanity Fair reported on Monday that Kelly’s ouster didn’t look imminent because of a desire for him to outlast his predecessor, Reince Priebus, who spent six months in the job. But it said Trump had said of Kelly, “I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things.”

The magazine also said that “Ivanka is the most worried about it. She’s trying to figure who replaces Kelly,” according to a person who’s apparently spoken with her. – READ MORE

