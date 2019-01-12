Sarah Sanders and CNN’s Acosta trade barbs over border visit

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta sparred on social media on Thursday after the White House press secretary thanked Acosta for bolstering the Trump administration’s argument for a border wall.

Acosta posted images from the border near McAllen, Texas, of a steel-slat barrier, chain-link fence and razor-wire, and reported there was “no sign of the national emergency that the president’s been talking about.”

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Acosta responded a short time later, accusing Sanders of “twisting the truth again.”

While I’m glad she didn’t doctor this video, unfortunately @PressSec is twisting the truth again. As we have been reporting today there are other sections of the border that don’t have walls or slats. Yet, the residents here feel safe. https://t.co/ueGbuldSBb — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

The president has demanded more than $5 billion in funding for his border wall, arguing the wall is necessary to address what he has called a humanitarian and security crisis.