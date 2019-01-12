 

Sarah Sanders and CNN’s Acosta trade barbs over border visit

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta sparred on social media on Thursday after the White House press secretary thanked Acosta for bolstering the Trump administration’s argument for a border wall.

Acosta posted images from the border near McAllen, Texas, of a steel-slat barrier, chain-link fence and razor-wire, and reported there was “no sign of the national emergency that the president’s been talking about.”

Acosta responded a short time later, accusing Sanders of “twisting the truth again.”

The president has demanded more than $5 billion in funding for his border wall, arguing the wall is necessary to address what he has called a humanitarian and security crisis. – READ MORE

